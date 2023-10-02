Delasport to power up trio of Esports Entertainment Group brands
Igaming software supplier Delasport has announced today that it will partner with Esports Entertainment Group (EEG). Under the terms of the collaboration, the firm will power up three of the gaming and online betting group’s brands with its plug and play sportsbook iframe. They comprise JustWow.com, CasinoJefe.com, and Vie.bet.

In a statement confirming the deal, Delasport said it will “support this leading ‘esports-focused’ operator in Malta Gaming Authority regulated territories”. The agreement, it explained, allows all three brands to “expand beyond their casino audience with ease”. 

The firm went on to note that adding a sportsbook to a casino website “opens up a brand-new revenue stream and helps retain players who are interested in both verticals”.

Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz welcomed the company’s latest alliance, saying: “Partnering with an industry giant like EEG is yet another milestone in Delasport’s growing track record of successes. We are proud to be able to provide our modern sportsbook solution, boosted with player personalization and engagement tools, to a company with such vast experience.” 

Echoing the sentiment was EEG CEO Alex Igelman, who stated: “Partnering with Delasport represents an exciting opportunity for EEG to broaden its offerings to a whole new set of players in key markets where sports betting is exceptionally popular. We are eagerly looking forward to seeing the positive impact and growth this integration brings to our brand. Delasport has been a great partner every step of the way. We feel safe in entrusting the new sportsbook branches to them and their plug and play iframe solution.”

This week’s announcement follows closely on the heels of Delasport’s recent partnership with Malta-based operator VideoSlots which focuses on strengthening the latter’s sports betting offering.

