Damian Mathews returns as COO of new look EEG

Damian Mathews has taken on additional responsibilities on the Board of Esports Entertainment Group (EEG), reassuming his former position of Chief Operating Officer.

New Zealand-based Matthews has been a member of the EEG Board in a part-time capacity since June 2020 and stepped up to full-time Chief Financial Officer duties in April 2022.

In June 2022 he became COO before resigning six months later in December of that year, although retaining his presence on the EEG Board whilst also holding a separate position as an Advisor for Auckland Retail Estate.

Alex Igelman, Chief Executive Officer of Esports Entertainment Group, said: “I am delighted to announce that Damian Mathews has agreed to rejoin the senior management team as Chief Operating Officer of Esports Entertainment Group.

“Damian previously served as Chief Financial Officer from April 2022 and was subsequently appointed Chief Operating Officer in June 2022, until his resignation from these roles in December 2022. Despite his departure, he continued to serve as a dedicated member of the board where he felt he could have the greatest impact.”

Igelman emphasised that in Matthews’ prior position as COO/CFO he played an ‘integral role’ in the streamlining of the firm’s operations, and that his reappointment is fully aligned with EEG’s newly adjusted commercial focus.

Matthews reassumes his COO duties as EEG looks to operate more in the B2B betting space – particularly eyeing up US opportunities – after offloading some of its B2C assets last year.

The firm notably sold the BetHard brand for €9.5m, closed Vie.gg in New Jersey and SpPain and liquidated Argyle Entertainment, operator of the UK-facing SportNation and RedZone Sports holdings.

Igelman continued: “Moreover, he has the full support of the board, which believes his experience in global business operations and the gaming industry makes him ideally qualified to help lead the company in our next phase of growth, with a laser focus on profitability and driving shareholder value.”

Outside of betting and gaming, Matthews’ primary experience has been in the finance and banking sectors, working as CFO of the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Investment Company sovereign wealth fund between 2014-2020 and Director of NZ Pacific Investments from 2012 to 2014.

He has held additional management positions at Commonwealth Bank of Australia Group, ABN Amro Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Credit Suisse First Boston and KPMG, in roles based in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, the US and the Bahamas.

Matthews remarked: “I am excited to return to the executive team at Esports Entertainment Group. Since leaving my position as the Company’s CFO/COO in December, and in my ongoing role as a member of the company’s Board, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic turnaround, led by Alex, in just a few short months since he joined the company.

“I could not be more confident in the new leadership and direction of the company and look forward to playing a key role in driving the financial and operational success of the company.

“The esports and iGaming industries are experiencing rapid growth and I truly believe Esports Entertainment Group is now ideally positioned with the right assets at the right time, with the right leadership and business model to establish a dominant position in this rapidly emerging market.”