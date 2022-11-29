Share Facebook

Sports betting and sportsbook platform supplier Metric Gaming has entered into a new strategic partnership this week with racing provider Racebook HQ to supply B2B managed trading services on a global scale.

In a statement, Metric said it will offer Racebook HQ’s “best-of-breed pricing, risk management and player profiling across horse racing, greyhounds, trotting and harness racing”.

Racebook HQ, backed by the legendary businessman and professional gambler Zeljko Ranogajec, will utilise automated decision engines to provide what it described as the “smartest pricing available globally on products that are notoriously difficult to trade”.

The aim is to allow operators to be able to dramatically improve revenues, vastly extend their breadth and depth of offering while at the same time maximising the lifetime value of end-user customers and reducing fixed costs.

The combined product, available as part of Metric’s ‘Multi Tenant Platform’ or as a standalone service, sets out to create a new standard for racing customers, enhancing the product for all players, whilst allowing operators to improve revenue across all racing types.

Metric Gaming CEO Keith Hayes said: “RBHQ is the dominant racing provider globally and from our very first conversations, it was clear we view the landscape in a very similar way. We are excited to bring the combined strength of both companies to shake up the racing market.

“Alongside the Lacerta Starlizard deal we announced in April, this agreement puts Metric at the forefront of premium managed trading services, and we are incredibly proud to be the only supplier who can offer both RBHQ and Lacerta products.”

Racebook HQ CEO Sam Ford added: “We are extremely excited to announce this partnership, and could not have found a better partner in Metric Gaming. Technology is at the core of what we do at Racebook HQ, and Metric Gaming clearly hold the same aspirations to create premium products and services for the global betting and gaming industry.”