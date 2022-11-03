Share Facebook

Pursuing enhanced bettor engagement for its clients, esports data and odds supplier PandaScore has launched a bet builder product.

The latest development in the expansion of PandaScore’s product portfolio, following rollout of the Widget 2.0 offering earlier this year, the new offering will cover popular titles such as SGO, League of Legends and Dota 2.

This has included incorporation into the provider’s player props markets, enabling esports viewers to bet on which player will top the kill count during a match via the bet builder, described by the firm as a ‘game within a game’.

PandaScore CEO, Flavien Guillocheau, said: “We’re excited to roll out BetBuilder with more partners as they can give esports fans the in-depth, rich experiences they want and expect when they bet on esports.

“Our partners will unlock new means of engaging with their customers through more vibrant connections and greater choices on the events they bet on – something we should always strive for as an industry.”

In its product launch statement, PandaScore noted that esports bettors generally play with smaller amounts than traditional sports fans, but have a greater spread by placing money on multiple individual stakes – making the market ideal for a bet builder.

The group added that operator clients that have incorporated its new offering have seen a ‘significant boost’ in esports betting market performance, delivering margins ‘in the double digits’.

PandaScore currently functions as the esports data and odds provider to a range of sportsbook partners, notably signing an agreement with William Hill in August of this year covering a variety of popular esports tournaments and titles.

In its assessment of the product, crypto esports gaming firm CSGO500 stated: “As soon as we integrated PandaScore’s bet builder, it exceeded our expectations. The users fell in love with the feature right away.

“The possibility to bet on multiple markets within the same match is hugely sought after among the esports betting community and it gives us a massive competitive advantage to have the dedicated esports bet builder already live.

“Ever since launching the product we’ve noticed a vast increase in the betting volume, and the margins have been hitting double digits, which is all we’ve ever wanted.”