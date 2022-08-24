Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

PandaScore has been selected as the esports data and odds provider for William Hill, with the agreement described as a ‘breakthrough partnership’ for the supplier.

Strengthening its esports betting product and proposition, William Hill will initially integrate PandaScore’s odds feeds for esports titles such as League of Legends and Dota 2, followed by CS:GO at a later stage.

Additionally, the bookmaker will consider a further expansion of its esports offering and collaboration with PandaScore over the coming months, depending on player and community feedback.

Nick Maurice, Global Director of Sportsbook at William Hill, said: “We see massive potential for esports betting to allow us to engage an even broader audience while providing existing players with new betting experiences.

“But to not only do this but do this right, we knew we had to work with a partner at the cutting edge of the vertical, and in PandaScore, we have exactly that.

“We look forward to leveraging its odds feed and unmatched experience to take our esports betting customer experience to the next level.”

Distribution of PandaScore’s esports services to William Hill will be handled by Sporting Solutions, under the scope of a partnership signed back in March.

Should William Hill decide to extend its arrangement with PandaScore, the brand could incorporate further odds feeds for products such as Call of Duty, Rocket League, Overwatch, FIFA, Valorant, King of Glory and Starcraft, among others.

As a provider of esports betting services, PandaScore aims to provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for operators, utilising an in-house trading team, AI, a ‘broad offering’ of in-play and pre-match markets, a bet builder, player props and market management automation.

Commenting on the Hills deal, Dasha Kirilishina, Senior Sales Manager at PandaScore, said: “We are thrilled to be working with William Hill to help the operator expand and improve its esports betting offering through our cutting-edge odds feed.

“Esports betting is on the cusp of entering the mainstream, allowing operators to engage new audiences and also provide tremendous added value to those already active with their brand.

“William Hill has recognised the growth opportunity and, via our odds feed, will be able to offer a leading esports betting experience. “This is a great deal for PandaScore and it cements our position on the market as a leading esports data odds provider.”