Adda52.com continues to ‘push the sports ecosystem’ with FC Goa

Indian gambling firm Adda52.com has announced that it is continuing its co-sponsorship of FC Goa.

As the operator aims to promote skill-based sports, it underlined that football ‘just fits in right there’, regarding the similarity of the sport with poker in terms of the skill-set structure.

“The knowledge and understanding of the game, the skills to enhance the performance, the mental fortitude to not succumb to pressure and the ability to read the opponent’s mind to stay a step ahead – it’s the same in both the sports,” the company explained.

Adda52 is entering its third season sponsoring the Indian Super League (ISL) team, which the pair asserted ‘exemplifies the trust’ between both parties in terms of delivery.

Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com, underlined the operator’s commitment in ‘taking the sports ecosystem ahead in all possible ways’.

He said: “We believe that games are a way of life, not merely a kind of amusement. Adda52.com is dedicated to promoting the development of all types of skill games, so we would like to offer our support and best wishes to FC Goa as they compete for the coveted ISL Championship this season.”

Joining FC Goa as a sponsor, the company has also stated that it looks to help the club ‘on its path to become a source of talent for the national team’, in line with the start of the 2022 season last month.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa Vice President, added on the deal: “With fans coming back to the stands this season, we believe the upcoming Hero ISL season is set to be momentous.

“And with Adda52.com coming on board as our sponsor this season, I believe there will be even more opportunities for us to work together on a number of common goals for the two brands.”

Adda52.com continues associating itself with different sports in line with its goals, after having recently sponsored the US Open broadcast on Sony LIV, along with sponsoring a number of regional and state-level sports events.