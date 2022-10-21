Flutter hires new CFO as Jonathan Hill transitions to new COO role

Share Facebook

The board of Flutter Entertainment has notified investors that Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jonathan Hill will transition to the new role of Group Chief Operations Officer (COO) next year.

Hill, who has served as Group CFO since 2018, will oversee the maximisation of Flutter’s global scale, synergies and strategic direction to benefit the FTSE100 business.

Enabling the transition, Flutter confirmed that Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, currently CFO and Group Head of Strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), will join as Group CFO and Executive Director in the first half of 2023.

An expert in the financial management/planning of global enterprises, Edgecliffe-Johnson has served as CFO and Strategy Officer of IHG since 2014 and is a former Associate Director of Corporate Finance at HSBC.

Chief Executive Peter Jackson stated: “I am delighted that Paul will join us next year as Group CFO. I am confident that his highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy.

“I also wish to acknowledge Jonathan for all he has done for Flutter to date, and I am very pleased that the group will continue to benefit from his experience in establishing the new COO function.”

Hill will continue in his role until 2023, working with Edgecliffe-Johnson to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Flutter announced that “Hill will then leave the Board and take up the newly created Executive Committee role of Group Chief Operating Officer.”

Chairman Gary McGann commented on changes: “The board welcomes the appointment of a quality executive such as Paul and looks forward to working with him and the team into the future, and I look forward to continuing to work with Jonathan in his new role.”