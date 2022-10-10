Kindred hailed as a top ‘Careers Company’ in Sweden 

Share Facebook

Kindred Group has been recognised amongst the best ‘Career Companies’ in its home market of Sweden by employment agency Karriärföretagen.

The accolade follows responses to Karriärföretagen’s ‘2022 Career Opportunities Survey’, which commended Kindred for its unique talent development capabilities and career progression opportunities available to employees.

Established in 2011, Karriärföretagen’s survey tracks career development opportunities and work-related corporate directives across Sweden’s largest employers on a monthly basis.

2022 saw Kindred recognised as an employer of distinction, being “named as one of Sweden’s most attractive employers, and in September, Kindred was ranked fifth out of 173 companies in a survey among young professionals regarding their choice of a future employer.”

Further acclaim saw Kindred win the “Civil Engineers” employer of choice category at Karriärföretagen’s annual ceremony ‘Stora Karriärdagen’ – praised for the directives of its ‘Accelerate Program’ offered to tech staff.

Kindred lauded Karriärföretagen’s award and survey feedback as a vital independent measure of its qualities and presence as a leading Swedish employer.

Collecting the award, Johan Engberg, Tech Employee Experience Lead at Kindred Group, said: “It is a testament to the work we started more than four years ago with our Accelerate Program, which looks to hire and support recently graduated engineers in their progress, has borne fruit.

“Out of the 21 employees who started the program in the last three years, 20 are still with Kindred. Attracting talent is important, but keeping them is maybe even more important.”