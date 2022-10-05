OddsMatrix clears €1bn turnover as EveryMatrix points to platform expansion

Share Facebook

EveryMatrix has declared a new operating milestone for its OddsMatrix sports betting platform that has achieved over a €1bn turnover to date in 2022.

The technology group cited that OddsMatrix had surpassed all 2021 metrics during Q3, which saw the proprietary built sports betting engine break the €1bn barrier.

Helping its record momentum, OddsMatrix achieved back-to-back record turnover results during August and September, up 100% year-on-year.

“This is another stunning accomplishment for OddsMatrix and EveryMatrix as a whole,” remarked CEO Ebbe Groes.

“We’ll likely be hitting EUR 200m turnover per month in Q4 2022. And the fast growth of volumes can be turned into even more feature investment, positively reinforcing the volume growth.”

OddsMatrix hits the €1bn turnover mark as the platform prepares to integrate the new key clients of Intralot’s MDJS Morocco sportsbook and heritage German bookmaker bet-at-home – new partnerships secured this year.

Further developments saw EveryMatrix acquire sports betting engineering studio Leapbit to elevate the OddsMatrix platform with new omni-channel capabilities

Q2 trading saw EveryMatrix report a 17% increase in GGR to €15m, helping the technology group achieve a corporate EBITDA of €5.2m.

Ebbe Groes cited to investors that the company targeted new opportunities in the US and South America, boosted by the technical enlargement of OddsMatrix acquiring Leapbit’s Croatian tech hub.