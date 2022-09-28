Sportingtech recruits ‘tech pro’ Paul Jerram as compliance lead

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sportingtech has confirmed the appointment of Paul Jerram as Head of Compliance of the full-service sportsbook and igaming platform and technology systems provider.

An expert in technology compliance and regulatory stakeholder management, Jerram joins Sportingtech’s senior management from Groupe FDJ’s B2B tech subsidiary Sporting Group, where he most recently served as Head of Internal Audits and Standards.

Prior to working in igaming, Jerram worked in the financial services and fintech sectors specializing in the disciplines of risk management, policy control and compliance monitoring and auditing.

Bobby Longhurst, Managing Director of Sportingtech, said: “As the opportunities in emerging and regulating markets continue to abound, it’s never been more important for operators to have a firm grasp on the nuances of compliance within these jurisdictions as they continue to evolve.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Paul Jerram to the team, whose background is exactly what we need to continue to navigate the choppy and changing waters of compliance along with our operating partners.”

Jerram’s appointment will also serve to optimise Sportingtech’s flagship Quantum Platform, which provides end-users with an optimised betting experience and operators with the flexibility of a highly customisable solution, access to more than 65 sports, 9,000 games and over 1,000 betting markets.

Jerram commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Sportingtech, particularly in the run-up to the World Cup. It’s all hands on deck and a deeply exciting time, and I can’t wait to help maximise the gains we secure from a compliance perspective as the company continues to expand at pace.

“Sportingtech has clearly built up a great deal of momentum in recent months, and I expect the next phase of the company’s development to be extremely busy and gratifying.”