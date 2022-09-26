Highlight Games secures renewal of Turkish football content

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Highlight Games has renewed its exclusive agreement with the Turkish Super Lig, meaning it will continue to leverage the league’s football footage.

Content will be utilised for Highlight’s sports betting, gaming and lottery products, in particular its SOCCERBET product, which is active in Turkey via local partners Sisal Sans and the Turkish National Lottery.

By renewing the partnership, Highlight will be able to utilise ‘decades’ of Turkish Super Lig football, exclusively incorporated globally into SOCCERBET and its suite of instant win games.

Steven Holmes, Highlight Games Co-CEO, said: “Following the very successful launch and deployment of Highlight Games’ Turkish SOCCERBET product, I am delighted to announce that our commitment to excellence in video virtual sports has resulted in the renewal of our contract for the foreseeable future.

“The renewal of these rights confirms Highlight Games as the global leader in the video gaming space, with an unrivalled portfolio of entertaining and exclusive content.”

Also marking a strengthening of its presence in Turkey, the agreement follows an active year for Highlight, building on a deal signed last month with defending Premier League champions Manchester City as well as a bolstering of its racing content in February.

The group’s operations in Turkey were enhanced last year when the ink dried on its contract with Sisal Sans, a joint venture between Turkish firm Demirören Holding and Italian operator Sisal, the latter now part of Flutter Entertainment.

“Our business continues to go from strength to strength as we build our brand and product offering, and we look forward to celebrating the continued success of our Turkish SOCCERBET products on a global basis,” Holmes concluded.