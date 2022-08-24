Highlight Games combines ‘best Man City goals’ in its instant win products

Share Facebook

Highlight Games Limited has formed a licence agreement with Manchester City FC, as the firm integrates the reigning Premier League champions into its instant win products.

The partnership will feature ‘exclusive’ archive footage from both domestic and league cup games.

Steven Holmes, Co-CEO of Highlight Games, said: “I’m delighted to announce this licensing agreement with one of the most prestigious football clubs in the Premier League.

“This agreement will enable Highlight Games to further extend its product portfolio, combining unique archive footage with Manchester City’s intellectual property to create premium branded games.

“We are confident that the simplicity of our new Instant Win games, combined with the best goals from Manchester City’s past seasons, will prove very popular with players.”

Highlight has outlined that its new instant win games will feature the best cup goals, action, and notable players from the team in a digital scratch card game format.

Last month, 8XBet also formed a collaboration with City as the brand became the team’s official betting partner in Asia.

The gambling firm gained exposure through LED signage in the Etihad Stadium and a presence in the region across digital assets and the Premier League club’s Cityzens platform.

However, this deal did raise some concerns after it was suggested that the operator was not licensed and regulated in Great Britain.