GAMING1’s Circus Cup sees Ronaldinho return to the field

GAMING1 has announced that its upcoming Circus Cup gala match will see Ronaldinho, the 2005 FIFA World Player of the Year, return to football.

The Belgian sports betting brand’s unique game is taking place tomorrow at the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent in Belgium and will see KAA Gent take on Standard de Liège. It is seen as a way of enhancing the company’s involvement in both football clubs.

“We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Ronaldinho, one of the best footballers of this – or the last – century,” said Circus CEO, Emmanuel Mewissen.

“Everyone knows his iconic smile, his amazing technique, and inimitable feints. Playfulness is one of Circus’ core values, so Ronaldinho is a perfect match. We want to link that playfulness to being able to have fun in a responsible way.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that we can’t wait for him to make a return to football in the Circus Cup. It’s bound to be a fantastic spectacle with Ronaldinho swapping shirts and playing for both teams.”

Once regarded as ‘one of the most technically gifted players football has ever seen’, Ronaldinho will return to play for 20 minutes with each team in the competition.

The Brazilian former professional will also be joined by legends of the teams, with Gunther Schepens and Jean-Francois Gillet captaining both sides.

Ronaldinho said: “It’s very exciting for me to be teaming up with such a prestigious Belgium company. I’m also looking forward to the Circus Cup match, a great chance to show what I can still do.

“But overall, this cooperation with Circus in Belgium is more than just about football, it’s an ideal collaboration because I see a lot of similarities between the brand’s personality and my own, especially its playfulness.

“I’ve always been about play but pushing this message and tying a meaningful story to it makes a lot of sense, especially regarding responsible play. I believe it can have a hugely positive impact on people watching.”

The Belgian gaming brand has been a ‘historic sponsor’ of Standard de Liège as well as a partner of KAA Gent since the start of the season. Supporters of both clubs can attend the match for free.