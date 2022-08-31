888 confirms Randy Freer short stint NED departure 

Share Facebook

The board of 888 Holdings has disclosed that Randy Freer will no longer be advising the company as an Independent Non-Executive Director (NED) of the FTSE250 global gambling group.

The decision was announced via a short statement published by 888’s board notifying investors that Freer had resigned from NED duties due to ‘increased outside commitments’.

Freer, a US media and technology expert, had been announced as a corporate advisor last month, alongside the new NED appointments of Andrea Gisle Joosen and Andria Vidler.

Completing its transformative £1.95bn of William Hill’s UK and International (non-US) assets, 888 has moved to reorganise its board of directors led by Group Chairman, Lord Jon Mendelsohn.

888’s reorganised board is composed of nine members including Group CEO Itai Pazner and CFO Yariv Dafna.

The board’s independent oversight is led by Anne de Kerckhove as Senior Director, calling on the wider support of former William Hill CFO Mark Summerfield and NEDs Limor Ganot and Ori Shaked.

888’s new appointee, Andrea Gisle Joosen, is a highly experienced PLC advisor who has served as NED to Mr Green prior to its acquisition by William Hill in 2018, whilst additional roles have included Chair of Acast AB and NED at ICA Gruppen.

Andria Vidler is a 30-year marketing and technology expert whose experience includes a tenure as CEO of Tag EMEA – a position held since 2020 and six years as CEO of Centaur Media.

Lord Mendelsohn Chairman of 888 Holdings Plc, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Randy for his contributions during his short time with 888 and wish him well for the future.

“With the highly relevant skills and experience of our recently strengthened Board, we continue to see exciting opportunities ahead as we deliver the Group’s growth strategy and generate further stakeholder value.”