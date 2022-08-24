Share Facebook

Novomatic has announced two new C-level appointments for its sports betting businesses, announcing new senior executives at Greentube and ADMIRAL Sportwetten.

The senior shakeup sees Felipe Ludeña vacate his position as Managing Director at ADMIRAL Sportwetten to join Greentube as Chief Sportsbook Officer.

Greentube functions as the Novomatic Interactive casino entertainment division, but maintains an active interest in sports betting verticals, such as enhancing its standing in esports through an acquisition of HERO last year.

“With our continued strong performance in regulated markets across the world, it is a natural evolution for Greentube to fully immerse itself in the wider entertainment industry,” Ludeña remarked.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the company’s first Chief Sportsbook Officer. While Greentube has a vast heritage in online gaming, we want to engage players across a variety of different online verticals in future months and years.”

Replacing Ludeña as ADMIRAL Sportwetten Managing Director, Gubo will combine the role with his current position as Chief Operating Officer at Greentube.

Greentube explained that the rationale behind the shakeup is to ‘strengthen the collaboration’ between the interactive casino content developer and Novomatic’s B2C sportsbook brand.

As both are part of the Novomatic group, specialising across different areas of online betting and gaming, the firm hopes that the personnel changes will ‘bolster the work’ of both the sportsbook and casino brands.

Gubo remarked: “There are clear synergies between ADMIRAL and Greentube that can help to drive growth for both parties. These new appointments will help to inform that strategy.

“On a personal note, it’s a privilege to join a company as prestigious as ADMIRAL as Managing Director and I believe the future is bright for all involved.”