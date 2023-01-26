Share Facebook

Novomatic’s Greentube has moved to bolster its software development and gamification technology capabilities with two major takeovers.

Announced this morning, the B2B igaming supplier purchased 80% of shares in Slovenian software firm Ineor d.o.o, targeting enhanced development and resources for its group wide operations.

Ineor has been a long-term partner of Greentube, with the Novomatic enterprise identifying its new subsidiary’s specialty in computer programming and production of software and digital solutions for multinational organisations as boasting strong potential.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “This acquisition is a fantastic one as we continue to bolster our technology platform in what will be a very big year for us strategically. Ineor has been a highly valued partner for a number of years and it’s great to be able to harness its resources in-house.

“Having recently launched Greentube Mynt as well as making other significant moves in the M&A space, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth throughout 2023 across regulated markets worldwide.”

Ineor becomes part of the Greentube and wider Novomatic network as the group targets an enhanced profile and activity across a range of sports betting and gaming verticals.

The company recently launched its Greentube Mynt tech stack, a games production and supply system incorporating a Remote Gaming Server (RGS), designed around plate engagement and retention.

Last year saw Novoamtic eye up enhancement of its sportsbook activity, apportioning Felipe Ludeña and Georg Gubo as Chief Sportsbook Officer at Greentube and Managing Director of ADMIRAL Sportwetten respectively.

Dejan Spasovski, Ineor Founder, added: “For over a decade, Ineor regularly delivered Greentube’s and NOVOMATIC’s key strategic solutions, together building our amazing, role model partnership – and now achieving this important milestone for us all.

“By constantly technically challenging us, Greentube uplifted Ineor to become a world leading gaming software development company, always staying at least a step ahead and delivering on time, on budget and with zero bugs.

“We are excited to have become a part of the Greentube family through this acquisition, which will allow us to continue to power one of the online gaming world’s biggest companies by providing amazing solutions for all operators and players globally.”

The takeover of Ineor closely follows Grreentube’s purchasing of majority shareholding in Alteatec – a Malta-based company that will complement Greentube Austria with its Olympus One igaming management system and platform provider.

Olympus One will allow Greentube to enhance future releases using bonus engines, duel tournaments and other gamification features, whilst the firm will also leverage its new holding’s land-based casino connection and partner modules.

Greentube’s CEO, Thomas Graf, commented on the takeover: “I am delighted to start 2023 in such a momentous fashion. Alteatec is a market-leader in igaming technology and being able to utilise its talented and experienced team is going to be game changing for Greentube going forward.”