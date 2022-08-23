Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sportradar and the International Golf Federation (IGF) have signed a multi-year partnership, centred around sporting integrity and match-safeguarding.

Initially covering a two-year period, Sportradar Integrity Services – the Swiss-based, Nasdaq-listed sportstech and data firms’ integrity division – will leverage its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) across the IGF’s events.

The integrity service will analyse IGF tournaments for abnormalities, seeking to detect suspicious matches which will subsequently be reported to the sports body with the goal of ‘allowing critical visibility into worldwide match-fixing’.

Andreas Krannich, Sportradar Integrity Services’ Managing Director, said: “In recent years we have witnessed an increase in match-fixing issues, with a greater range of sports targeted as part of this.

“As such, Sportradar Integrity Services are delighted to partner with the International Golf Federation. Golf has a large viewership around the world and we look forward to assisting in the protection of International Golf Federation competitions from all integrity-related risks over the coming years.”

IGF events monitored under the partnership include the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Espirito Santo Trophy and the Eisenhower Trophy.

The deal is SIS’ third major agreement of this month, building on similar arrangements with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and live sport platform Twain Sport.

Over the past 17 years, Sportradar Integrity Services has detected over 7,300 suspicious matches, of which 600 took place this year.

IGF Executive Director, Antony Scanlon, commented: “The International Golf Federation are fully committed to the fight against the integrity threats facing our sport, and by partnering with Sportradar Integrity Services, we are putting ourselves in the best position to keep our competitions free of such concerns.

The UFDS bet monitoring solution will provide vital oversight of the global betting market, with their integrity specialists available to alert us to any irregularities that may arise.”