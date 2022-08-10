Share Facebook

Kambi Group will provide its sportsbook solutions services to the BetWarrior, Casino Magic and Casino Club brands under exclusive supplier partnerships.

The arrangements with the three Argentinian online betting and casino firms came about as a result of the Swedish company’s multi-year deal with player account management (PAM) platform Ondiss.

Provisions of the multi-channel contract enabled Kambi to partner with ‘at least three’ Argentinian betting incumbents, with the firm subsequently securing terms with BetWarrior, Casino Magic and Casino Club, which are part of the Ondiss network.

Santiago Gándara, BetWarrior Chief Marketing Officer, remarked: “This new agreement strengthens the successful relationship we have shared with Kambi since the launch of BetWarrior and will empower us to continue reinforcing our leadership in Argentina through the different brands and products that we operate together.”

Having secured the required criteria to repay the €7.5m convertible bond held in the firm by Kindred – the original operator of Kambi – the supplier has since set out to significantly expand its presence in various international betting markets.

Although acknowledging continued difficulties in its latest trading report, the group remains confident in its growth prospects moving forward and in the commercial standing of its product, targeting expansion in both North and South America.

In the US and Canada, Kambi has secured entry in Ontario and entered into deals with the likes of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and its Fallsview Casino and DraftKings, although noting that the migration of the latter did play a role in Q2 challenges.

Heading South to Latin America and the Argentinian market, Kambi had previously partnered with Casino Magic in the Neuquén province and went live with BetWarrior in both Buenos Aires City and Province – becoming the first supplier to do so post-regulation – in Q1 and Q4 2021 respectively.

The newly announced deal with Ondiss, meanwhile, enables the Stockholm Nasdaq-listed company to expand into the Córdoba province and partner with Casino Club for the first time, with plans to power a sportsbook in its Misiones province property later this year.

Additional provisions of the Ondiss contract could see Kambi secure further terms with other casino and sportsbook brands in the former’s network. The current outlook will see Kambi’s presence in Argentina grow from three provinces to more than 10.

“The Latin American market continues to hold great promise for Kambi, so I am delighted to sign this exclusive agreement with Ondiss to support these visionary operators across Argentina,” said Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder.

“BetWarrior and Casino Magic have proven fantastic partners for Kambi since going live and we look forward to working with the two brands, as well as Casino Club, even more closely as they look to build on their already strong position in the market.”