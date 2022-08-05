Betsson first to appear on Athletico Paranaense women’s kits

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Betsson has formed an agreement to become a sponsor of Brazilian football club Athletico Paranaense until the end of 2023.

The online gambling company’s branding will be placed on the lower back of the club’s home and away shirts as well as becoming the first Hurricane sponsor to place its logo on the women’s shirts.

”Driven by innovation and sport, the synergy of this partnership is in line with what we seek for Betsson on Brazilian soil, which is to position online betting as a serious and safe entertainment platform,” said Andre Gelfi, Managing Partner of Betsson in Brazil.

“It also serves to further increase our brand recognition in the South region of Brazil.”

The collaboration comes into effect immediately, whilst Betsson’s logo first appeared on the Athletic Paranaense kits in tonight’s Libertadores Cup game with Argentina’s Estudiantes.

The deal also ensures that the global online sportsbook and online casino operator will offer exclusive bonus offers to Athletic Paranse fans within the betting platform online or on mobile.

Athletico’s Commercial, Institutional Relations, and Marketing Director, Mauro Holzmann, added: “We are delighted to have Betsson as a sponsor.

“A company operating worldwide with expansion projects that coincide with Athletico’s goals of becoming a reference in football. We are sure that we will do great projects together.”