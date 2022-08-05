Playmaker accelerates LatAm drive by announcing JuanFutbol takeover

Share Facebook

Toronto-listed sports media publisher Playmaker Capital has significantly bolstered its Mexican and Hispanic sports presence by acquiring all assets of the JuanFutbol network.

Playmaker announced to the TSX market that it had agreed to take control of JuanFutbol’s portfolio of digital assets that has garnered over six million followers across the YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook platforms.

Each month, JuanFutbol generates over 50 million Latin American sports engagements, through its dedicated content and news platform covering all South American football leagues.

The deal will see Playmaker’s established South American ‘Futbol Sites’ domain expanded with the new sports portals of JuanFutbol, JuanBeisbol, RedGol Chile and FridaPop.

“JuanFutbol is one of the most respected and recognized brands within the sports media industry in Mexico. It is a fantastic complement to our existing portfolio in Mexico and puts us in a unique position in this market,” said Federico Grinberg, Playmaker EVP and Futbol Sites CEO.

Of strategic significance, Playmaker’s LatAm operations will be centralised within JuanFutbol’s Mexico City headquarters, housing a dedicated team of content creators, social media experts, media planners, creatives, video editors, copywriters, designers, and data scientists.

Playmaker and JuanFutbol have begun to optimise their digital and social media portfolio in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Since the first day of 2022, we knew this year would be a critical one for JuanFutbol as each World Cup year presents great opportunities,” said Miguel Ramirez Lombana, JuanFutbol CEO & Co-Founder.

“We feel very fortunate to partner with Playmaker, which we believe is the ideal group to take JuanFutbol, JuanBeisbol and FridaPop to the next level. Playmaker’s commitment to building the most relevant ecosystem in digital sports media is unprecedented and we are proud to add our brands and experience to their successful ride.”