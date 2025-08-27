EveryMatrix takes LatAm vision another step further

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

B2B firms are flocking to Latin America in droves as the B2C betting industry continues to present growth opportunities, with EveryMatrix being one of them.

The Malta-based betting and gaming solutions developer is now turning its attention to the Latin American lottery space, as well as that of Spain and Portugal.

EveryMatrix announced today (27 August) that it has joined the Corporación Iberoamericana de Loterías y Apuestas de Estado (CIBELAE), the branch of the World Lottery Association (WLA) for Spain, Portugal, and Latin American nations.

The company has identified several advantages to CIBELAE membership for its regional ambitions. This includes gaining more regional influence as well as helping shape conversations and networking opportunities.

Rodrigo Cigliutti, Executive Director of CIBELAE, said: “The incorporation of EveryMatrix as an Associate Member of CIBELAE brings to our network a world-class B2B technology partner, renowned for delivering scalable, compliant, and innovative solutions that empower national and state-owned lotteries to modernise, expand omnichannel operations, and enhance player protection in regulated markets worldwide.”

EveryMatrix’s membership of the CIBELAE comes amid a sustained growth drive at the company, which appears to be adopting a two-pronged strategy across many of its key markets.

This approach sees the firm focus on securing deals with some of the industry’s tier one firms, such as its partnership with FDJ United, and wide ranging turnkey solutions with a range of companies, such as last week’s deal with UK independent bookmaker Ken Howells.

The company is taking this strategy internationally, with Latin America a key destination, as well as Spain and Portugal – all markets where the firm is already active. Its SlotMatrix aggregator, for example, has taken off well in Brazil, Columbia and Peru, markets where it has also found success for its licensed content portfolio.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO and Co-Founder EveryMatrix, said: “This is a great step forward in both solidifying and expanding our presence in Latin America, Spain, Portugal and many other key territories as a trusted technology partner for lotteries.

“We look forward to leveraging this membership to create new, long-lasting relationships and opportunities and contributing to the growth and sustainable success of many important regulated markets.”

September 15 will see SBC organise a ground breaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/