Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

EveryMatrix continues to find new partners across the European betting sector, chasing commercial leads from local firms to large multinational corporations.

The company’s latest endeavour focuses on the former type of company, a chain of independent bookmakers in the UK, Ken Howells, which runs online, retail and telephone betting.

Deal terms see EveryMatrix provide its sports betting and casino turnkey solution to the bookmaker. This will include player account management, payments, bonusing and affiliate services.

“We’re excited to welcome Ken Howells as part of our growing roster of UK partners,” said Ebbe Groes, Group CEO and Co-Founder, EveryMatrix.

“This is a brand with deep roots in British betting culture, and we’re proud they’ve chosen our proven platform technology to boost their digital presence.”

The deal serves to expand EveryMatrix’s presence in UK betting, with retail betting, as the company’s CEO noted, a historically significant element of the British gaming ecosystem.

It is also indicative of the company’s strategy in recent years, focusing on clinching tier one deals with some of the industry’s biggest tier one players while also signing wide ranging turnkey solutions with companies of all shapes and sizes.

An example of the former would be its recently signed deal with FDJ United, providing the company with affiliation services as it continues to ramp up its international betting business following the acquisition and integration of Kindred.

Its deal with Ken Howells does also come at a time of pressure on the UK retail betting sector, however. A general shift towards online betting, rent rises in many towns and cities, regulatory changes, and a looming tax hike are making things difficult for British independent bookies.

The latest stats from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), for example, showed that betting premises revenue was down 5% to £552m in Q1 of the 2025/26 financial year, while online revenue was up 2% to £1.49bn.

The struggles faced by retail may be prompting the likes of Ken Howells to look to B2B specialist firms like EveryMatrix to enhance their online offer and speed up its own omnichannel journey.

Grant Howells, Director at Ken Howells, added: “As a third-generation family-run bookmaker established back in 1963, our partnership with EveryMatrix marks a major milestone for us.

“With deep roots in Welsh betting culture, we’re proud to take the trusted, personal service our customers know us for into the digital space.

“The new platform allows us to offer a much wider range of sports and casino products while staying true to the values that have guided our business for more than 60 years.”

September 15 will see SBC organise a ground breaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/