FDJ United is gunning for more visibility across multiple European markets after its newly expanded betting operations ran into hurdles during the first half of the year.

The French state-owned operator has signed a deal covering its betting and gaming division with PartnerMatrix Intelligence, the affiliate platform of B2B gaming services firm EveryMatrix.

The company hopes that by doing so it will speed up processes, save time and resources and identify which affiliate sites perform best, helping inform which affiliates it should partner with to drive growth.

Vahe Khalatyan, CEO, PartnerMatrix, said: “We’re thrilled to work alongside such a well-respected operator group providing them with affiliate data traffic insights that gives them the ‘why’ behind FTDs, where they are best performing and where they should invest.

“This will enable their many brands to take instant revenue generating and cost saving decisions and is technology that no one else can offer.”

FDJ is a historically diverse company, being the state-owned operator of betting and gaming services in France as well as managing the country’s National Lottery. It has of course gone up against private licensed competitors in France, but has always maintained a dominant position.

In recent years, it has embarked on international expansion. This saw the acquisition of Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) in 2023 and an expansion of its sports betting activity via a buyout of Kindred Group, operator of Unibet and 32Red, last year.

This latter takeover led to the creation of its online betting and gaming segment, which has struggled to get off the ground. H1 2025 revenues were notably down 11.% to €466m compared to €526m the year prior.

FDJ may view expanding its visibility across affiliate networks as a step towards boosting betting and gaming revenue. This comes amid other marketing initiatives, such as a renewal of Unibet’s partnership with the UK-based Queensbury Promotions boxing organisation, promoter of notable fighters like Tyson Fury.

Ryan Henderson, Head of Affiliates, at FDJ United’s Online Betting and Gaming division, said: “PartnerMatrix was a natural choice once we’d seen the full range of its capabilities and we’re confident it will help our affiliate teams across multiple brands to work more efficiently, discover new growth areas, and stay one step ahead.”

