Several British bookmakers are donating all of their profits from this year’s Britannia Stakes race at Royal Ascot to UK charities.

Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) members which have signed up to the fundraising initiative include Flutter (Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet), Entain (Ladbrokes, Coral), Evoke (888, William Hill), Kindred (Unibet), Betway, Rank Group (Grosvenor Sport), Virgin Bet, LivescoreBet, Fitzdares, Star Sports, QuinnBet, Tote and Bet with Ascot.

For the fifth year running, profits from the famous feature handicap, happening on 20 June, will be split between a new group of good causes; Prostate Cancer UK, Ascot Racecourse Supports, Missing People, HEROS, GoRacingGreen and the Churchill Lines Foundation.

To date, the BGC’s Britannia Stakes Charity Bet campaign has raised nearly £3m for a host of good causes.

On this, BGC CEO and Acting Chair, Michael Dugher, said: “On behalf of the BGC and our members, we are proud to once more celebrate this iconic race, and raise vital funds along the way.

“Tens of millions of people up and down the country enjoy a flutter each month and I’m delighted that some of the country’s biggest bookmakers will once again donate their profits from one of Royal Ascot’s top races, the Britannia Stakes. I am once again indebted to everyone at Royal Ascot for their continued support.”

In detail, betting companies will hand over all profits made from win and each-way bets, after levy and duties are deducted, on the iconic big-field heritage handicap.

And if bookmakers fail to make a profit on the race, they have agreed to make a combined donation of £200,000 to be split among the nominated charities.

In total, since 2019, BGC members have raised over £6m for a range of health, sport and veterans charities including Prostate Cancer UK, Sue Ryder, NHS Charities Together, the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, ABF the Soldier’s Charity and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Laura Kerby, Chief Executive of Prostate Cancer UK, stated: “As a charity, we want all racing fans to be aware of their risk of prostate cancer and major events like the Britannia Stakes help us increase awareness within the racing community.

“One in eight men will be affected by prostate cancer, it’s the most common cancer in men, and an early diagnosis can save your life.”

She explained that the money raised by this incentive will fund ground-breaking research towards a screening programme, so that doctors can catch prostate cancer early and save lives.

Alastair Warwick, Chief Executive at Ascot Racecourse, concluded: “We are hugely grateful once more to the members of the Betting and Gaming Council involved in this generous initiative which has raised so much money for worthwhile causes since 2020.

“We are thrilled that Ascot Racecourse Supports will be a beneficiary again and look forward to being able to further support our community programme in 2024 and beyond.”