RMG and Ellipse bring a ‘new dimension’ to how fans consume racing

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has formed a partnership with sports data and analytics company Ellipse.

The deal will utilise data engineering and analytics specialists from Ellipse – the company behind the likes of CricViz and TennisViz – as well as AI and machine learning to bring a ‘new dimension’ to how fans consume and understand horse racing.

Named the first project of its kind for the sport, the pair will use tracking data to generate a suite of analytics, modelling new performance indices and pre-race and post-race insights, known as RaceiQ metrics.



Martin Stevenson, CEO of RMG, said: “This partnership with Ellipse will herald a new chapter in how we understand and engage with the sport of racing. Ellipse has shown how, through the likes of CricViz in cricket, sport can be brought to life with innovative data and analytics.



“We look forward to working together to engage with existing fans and attract new fans to the sport by using data to help predict how races might be run and won, which will also prove a valuable betting tool.”



Overall, the objectives of the partnership are to create new and engaging data insights to ‘demystify’ horse racing performance, as well as provide new ways to present the sport to both existing and new fans of the sport.



“We’re delighted to be working on such an innovative project with RMG,” added Roderick Grafton, MD – Horse Racing at Ellipse. “The opportunity to combine our data science expertise with the knowledge of legends in the sport will allow us to produce RaceiQ metrics that will bring a deeper level of insight and understanding to racing audiences.



“Lengths Gained Jumping is the first such metric and we are thrilled with the interest it has received so far.”

Meanwhile, Ellipse and RMG have been working with former champion jockey and leading broadcaster Ruby Walsh, the voice of ITV’s racing commentary, Richard Hoiles, recently crowned HWPA broadcaster of the year, Lydia Hislop, and Racing TV presenter and analyst Angus McNae.



Former jockey Page Fuller has also now joined Ellipse and will take the role of Lead Editorial Analyst for RaceiQ.



Guy Evans-Tipping, CEO of Ellipse, concluded: “We are extremely excited to be partnering with RMG on this first-of-its-kind project in horse racing. Ellipse has proven experience in delivering innovative analytics metrics across sports and our aim with horse racing is to attract and engage a new audience.

“The team are hugely excited about innovating new performance metrics for RMG’s audience. It is a unique opportunity to demystify horse racing and will no doubt uncover new angles and narratives in the sport.”