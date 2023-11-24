Tabcorp and RMG distribute Sky Racing content to fans in Aus & NZ

Share Facebook

Tabcorp and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) have announced a five-year deal to serve fans in Australia and New Zealand.

From 1 January 2024, the gambling company will distribute its Sky Racing channels in the territory for tote (pari-mutuel) wagering for RMG’s British and Irish content, as well as fixed odds wagering for RMG’s British racecourses.

The agreement enables Sky Racing to broadcast ‘top-class and competitive’ British and Irish racing to both wagering and non-wagering audiences.

Martin Stevenson, RMG CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Tabcorp and the pre-eminent brand of Sky Racing.

“British racing, and Irish via the tote service, will enjoy a terrific shop window in Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to working closely together on maximising the profile of, and revenues for, our racecourses.”

In detail, the holding company’s content set comprises racing from 34 British racecourse-shareholders, including Jockey Club racecourses, such as Epsom, Newmarket, Aintree and Cheltenham, and independent racecourses, such as York and Goodwood.

Tabcorp is one of the market leaders in Australian betting, but is also active in the media field, where it has significant influence in the Australian horse racing space via its Sky Racing holding.

“Sky Racing is the home of racing in Australia, broadcasting more than 150,000 races live every year into 4,000 outlets and 1.3m homes across Australia,” added Adam Brownlee, General Manager at Sky Racing Australia.

“This partnership will grow and promote British and Irish content throughout Australasia which is a great outcome for the industry.”

It was just this week that RMG partnered with Arena Racing Company (ARC) in creating shared channels to distribute UK racing internationally from January 2024.

The five-year deal will now see content from British and Irish racecourses promoted and commercialised in a range of international tote (pari-mutuel) markets as a single service.