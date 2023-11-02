Hungary’s SZRT goes live with EveryMatrix betting platform

Share Facebook

EveryMatrix has taken Szerencsejáték (SZRT) live on its sportsbook platform after first partnering with the Hungarian National Lottery back in January.

The Malta-based supplier is supporting the lottery’s sports betting operations using its OddsMatrix sportsbook division, after completing what EveryMatrix described as one of its ‘most complex integrations to date’.

As well as providing its betting software solutions and services for SZRT’s TippmixPro brand, EveryMatrix has also placed a heavy emphasis on its GamMatrix unit as part of the partnership, bringing a safer gambling edge.

Ebbe Groes, CEO, EveryMatrix, said: “We are delighted to have gone live in Hungary with our valued partners SZRT. This is just the beginning of a relationship filled with endless possibilities with both sets of dedicated teams sharing a vision that extends far beyond a single milestone.

“Our mission is to craft not just a sportsbook, but a never-ending story of innovation. Just as athletes persistently train to refine their abilities, we are equally determined to create new plays, redefine the game, and develop groundbreaking products that propels SZRT as the benchmark for sports betting excellence.

“Winning SZRT earlier this year and now going live with a complex and comprehensive offering in such an exciting, newly regulated market underlines the quality of our solutions, services, and expertise across multiple disciplines and we look forward to delivering exceptional results and driving consistent growth in the months and years ahead.”

As mentioned above, EveryMatrix secured its agreement with SZRT following a 15-month tender process involving 25 bidding companies, further strengthening the firm’s ties to the lottery sector.

Focusing on developing the lottery’s sportsbook with respect to responsible gambling, the company will also leverage its trading, product and account management teams and PartnerMatrix affiliate system as part of the partnership.

As well as SZRT, the company is also a partner of Greece’s OPAP, the Malta Lotteries, Finland’s Veikkaus and Norway’s Norsk Tipping, and its lottery operations have been certified by the World Lottery Association (WLA).

Andrea Mager, President & CEO of SZRT, added: “We launched our online sports betting platform 10 years ago and have always strived to offer the best to our customers. The relaunch of tippmixpro.hu is a milestone for the company and our players.

“The new site offers a much broader range of world-class sports betting opportunities without losing sight of our responsible gaming principles. In addition to new features that improve the player experience, we also offer betting opportunities and markets that players can only legally access on tippmixpro.hu.

“We were delighted to partner with an international supplier such as EveryMatrix in January. During the following months of development, it became clear to us that beyond the business partnership the company offers professional knowledge that ensures the long-term development of TippmixPro, providing our players with a world-class online sports betting platform.”