Tom Bellamy to give major racing festivals insights with Freebets.com

Freebets.com has revealed professional Jockey Tom Bellamy as the group’s new racing brand ambassador.

The XLMedia PLC-owned group stated that it will be working closely with the National Hunt Jockey – who is based in the Cotswolds and has over 250 career wins to date – throughout 2023/24.

Dominic Celica, Head of PR Sports Europe at XLMedia PLC, commented: “Tom Bellamy is a fantastic signing for Freebets.com and we’re delighted to be working with him.

“Followers of Freebets.com will massively benefit from Tom’s unique insight and expert opinion. We have many exciting plans in the pipeline for the coming 12 months.”

In his new role, Bellamy will be providing exclusive insight and racing previews for the platform across its online and social channels, along with participation in creative content campaigns.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Freebets.com,” Bellamy stated. “I will be working closely with the team to provide regular updates on my best rides, as well as giving insights across the major racing festivals, including Cheltenham and Aintree.”

Since the ambassador agreement, Bellamy has had two race wins at Newbury and Carlisle, with starting price odds of 7/2f and 40/1.