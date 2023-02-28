SBC News Tom Bellamy to give major racing festivals insights with Freebets.com

Tom Bellamy to give major racing festivals insights with Freebets.com

Jessie Sale February 28, 2023 Europe, Horseracing, Latest News, Retail, UK Comments Off on Tom Bellamy to give major racing festivals insights with Freebets.com

Freebets.com has revealed professional Jockey Tom Bellamy as the group’s new racing brand ambassador. 

The XLMedia PLC-owned group stated that it will be working closely with the National Hunt Jockey – who is based in the Cotswolds and has over 250 career wins to date – throughout 2023/24.

Dominic Celica, Head of PR Sports Europe at XLMedia PLC, commented: “Tom Bellamy is a fantastic signing for Freebets.com and we’re delighted to be working with him.

“Followers of Freebets.com will massively benefit from Tom’s unique insight and expert opinion. We have many exciting plans in the pipeline for the coming 12 months.”

In his new role, Bellamy will be providing exclusive insight and racing previews for the platform across its online and social channels, along with participation in creative content campaigns.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Freebets.com,” Bellamy stated. “I will be working closely with the team to provide regular updates on my best rides, as well as giving insights across the major racing festivals, including Cheltenham and Aintree.”

Since the ambassador agreement, Bellamy has had two race wins at Newbury and Carlisle, with starting price odds of 7/2f and 40/1.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Strive Sponsorship to provide content services for Smarkets’ newly launched sites

Strive Sponsorship to provide content services for Smarkets’ newly launched sites

Strive Sponsorship has been appointed to manage content and editorial services for Smarkets newly launched …

SBC News SBK launches SBK Betting Zone to boost pre-Cheltenham content

SBK launches SBK Betting Zone to boost pre-Cheltenham content

SBK has announced the launch of the SBK Betting Zone, a new content hub combining …

SBC News XL Media linked to Freebets.com acquisition

XL Media linked to Freebets.com acquisition

Digital marketing services company XL Media is believed to have bought the rights to operate …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies