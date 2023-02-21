SBC News Sunak hails UK Racing’s diverse economic contribution

Ted Menmuir February 21, 2023

PM Rishi Sunak praised the vital contribution of horseracing to the British economy at yesterday’s ‘Godolphin 2023 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards’.

The awards ceremony, which recognises the work of individuals across Britain’s racing and breeding industries, was celebrated yesterday evening at York Racecourse.

Via video message, PM Sunak highlighted the diverse range of work created by UK racing which contributes an estimated £4bn to the British economy,

The PM noted first-hand benefits of horseracing in his constituency of Richmond, Yorkshire, home to the Middleham Training Centre and Catterick Racecourse.

Wishing all finalists good luck, Sunak highlighted his constituent Becky Smith, who works for the Middleham trainer Micky Hammond and is a finalist in the Leadership category.

“I want to see British racing and breeding stay at the front of this global race in the years ahead,” the PM concluded.

The awards night saw Sarah Guest, the Yard Manager of trainer John O’Shea win Godolphin’s ‘Employee of the Year’ prize.

Recognised for her ‘outstanding professionalism and success in developing her colleagues potentials’ –  Guest took home £10,000, as well as a further £10,000 to be shared among her colleagues at John O’Shea’s yard.

Joe Saumarez Smith, Chair of the BHA, said: “I am thrilled to extend my congratulations to Sarah on her success, as well as all those who reached the final this evening.

“It was a pleasure to be able to stage the Awards in person once again and wonderful to bring them to one of racing’s heartlands in Yorkshire.

“All of those nominated throughout the process of this year’s Awards should feel rightly proud. They are a credit to themselves and I speak for all in British racing when I say a heartfelt thank you for all they do in being brilliant ambassadors for our sport.”

