Conor Grant to replace Roger Lewis as RMG Chairman

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has confirmed the appointment of former Flutter UK-&-Ireland CEO Conor Grant as incoming Chairman.

Grant will initially join RMG as a Non-Executive Director from 1 April, with a view to succeed Roger Lewis as Chairman from October 2023.

A racehorse owner, Grant is recognised as the ideal candidate to oversee RMG governance and its duties for 35 British racecourses and the management of Racing TV.

A 25-year veteran of the online gambling sector, Grant most recently served as CEO of Flutter Entertainment’s UK-&-Ireland, overseeing the performance and integration of FTSE100 home market brands of Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

Grant formally departed Flutter last summer, following 13 years as an Executive Director of the company.

“I am delighted to be joining Racecourse Media Group at such an exciting time for the business and the broader racing industry,” Grant said.

“RMG has delivered outstanding results for its shareholders in recent years and I would like to pay tribute to Roger who has done a fantastic job, along with CEO Martin Stevenson, in growing and developing the business. I look forward to working with the RMG team and continuing to deliver for all of our racecourses.”

Outgoing Chairman, Roger Lewis, joined the RMG Board in 2012 and was appointed Non-Executive Independent Chairman on 1 January, 2019.

During his time on the Board, RMG has increased its licence fees and dividend payments to its racecourses from £45m to over £110m.

Lewis was due to step down in 2022 but was asked by the Board to extend his tenure to help oversee the transition. Independent Non-Executive Director Andy Anson will also be stepping down in April, having completed his full tenure on the RMG Board, which he joined in 2017.

Welcoming Grant’s appointment, Lewis said: “It is a tribute to the team at RMG that we have secured Conor as our next Chair and we all welcome Conor’s appointment.

“I am confident that Conor will take RMG to even greater heights in the years to come. On behalf of the RMG Board, I would also like to thank Andy Anson, who has been a much-valued friend and colleague of us all for the past six years, chairing our Audit committee with great skill and commitment.”