HKJC appoints Dennis Hau to head customer centric strategy

Dennis Hau has been confirmed as the latest addition to the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Board of Management, charged with driving its customer approach.

The new hire will hold the position of Executive Director, Customer Strategy, Insights and Innovation (EDCSII), leading the Customer Strategy, Insights and Innovation (CSII) Division from 11 January, 2023.

His remit will revolve around development of a ‘holistic customer strategy’ and refining the customer experience journey across the HKJC’s businesses, segments and channels by setting standards and coordinating design.

A HJKC statement read: “Mr Hau is a seasoned leader with wide-ranging experience of business development, portfolio management, product management and digital customer business across Asia, including in the Mainland, Hong Kong and Southeast Asian countries.”

Hau’s previous roles were Group Vice President of Tencent Music Entertainment Limited, where he ‘spearheaded’ M&A initiatives and set up the Tencent International Product Centre and International Business Group.

Elswewhere in his career he spent time at the Oracle Corporation, where he was responsible for business intelligence, data analysis and product development in mainland China, Hong Kong and the US.

His addition to the UKJC’s Board of Management follows two major appointments last year, as the racing authority seeks to maintain momentum on global and domestic growth.

These included the confirmation of Michael Lee as Chairman and Eric Li Ka Cheung as Deputy Chairman in September 2022, followed by the promotion of Michael Fitzsimmons as Group Wagering Director in October.

A notable development for the HKJC over the past year has been its leading role in the World Pool, which recorded a turnover of £521m throughout the 2022 season.

In an interview with SBC News, UK Tote Group B2C and Liquidity Director Jamie Hart highlighted the World Pool as a key driver of growth and innovation for global horse racing and pari-mutuel betting.