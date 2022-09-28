SBC News Bremen Senator to keep 14 betting offices closed  

Bremen Senator to keep 14 betting offices closed  

Ted Menmuir September 28, 2022 Europe, Latest News, Retail Comments Off on Bremen Senator to keep 14 betting offices closed  

The Chancellery of Bremen has declared that 14 betting offices are to remain closed as the Interior Senator of the city-state finalises his review of money laundering rules and infringements. 

In July, Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer ordered that all 32 betting offices licensed in Bremen to shut down immediately, impacting the businesses franchises of Tipico, HappyBet, Tipwin and XTiP.

The closure was ordered as Mäurer launched an investigation of Bremen betting licences and whether incumbents had complied with rule changes related to the financial reporting of individual betting offices.

Mäurer had stated that order was necessary as Bremen betting office had not convincingly explained where their founding capital came from – a licence requisite under the Fourth Interstate Gambling Treaty (GlüNeuRStv).

The move was lambasted by Der Deutsche Sportwettenverband (DSWV), Germany’s sports betting trade association, as a “politically motivated arbitrary action” authorised to support Mäurer’s special interests against German sports betting operators.

The operators of Tipico, HappyBet, Tipwin and XTiP were ordered to disclose all financial information on their Bremen franchises, needed to reopen their properties.

On Tuesday, the Chancellery issued an update informing that “14 betting sites will remain closed in Bremen”- however the investigation had found “no evidence of money laundering”.

Eight of the closed betting franchises are to be further examined due to ‘reliability concerns’ as the investigation revealed that management on licences had prior criminal records.

The remaining six have been placed under review for being in breach of “statutory distance rules” in which betting offices are within 250mm of an academic or public healthcare venue.

Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer said “The very labour-intensive review was worth it. Almost all operators have so far been able to demonstrate the legal origin of the funds.

“However, the fact that we came across dubious people who were responsible when reviewing this industry should give food for thought. I am sure that our example will also set a precedent in other federal states.

“The closures of several weeks at the operators, who are now allowed to open again, could have been avoided if their evidence had been submitted in good time. Despite repeated requests from the authorities, this did not happen. So the closures are not to be blamed on the regulatory office.”

Tags

Check Also

SBC News German Health Education Agency launches “Gambling Addiction Treatment Day” 

German Health Education Agency launches “Gambling Addiction Treatment Day” 

German healthcare and addiction support agencies will participate in the first-ever national “Gambling Addiction Treatment …

SBC News bet-at-home maintains 2022 outlook despite cold H1  

bet-at-home maintains 2022 outlook despite cold H1  

bet-at-home AG has cited trading difficulties as its business continues to be impacted by a …

SBC News René Jansen, KSA: Dutch betting experience can be applied to Germany

René Jansen, KSA: Dutch betting experience can be applied to Germany

In a recent speech in Berlin, René Jansen, Chairman of the Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Netherlands’ …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies