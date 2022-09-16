Share Facebook

The UK Tote Group has reported a record dividend for today’s Ayr Racecourse, the total pot for the six fixtures taking place throughout this afternoon standing at over £100,000.

To be precise, the dividend stands at £129,858, boosted to £142,844.68 for punters using the firm’s Tote+ offering via its website or app, which provides a 10% boost.

After reaching out to the UK Tote Group this morning, SBC News found that the total roll out started at £99,991.28, and is ‘climbing nicely’ as the racing action unfolds at the Scottish race track.

“This is a once in a blue moon punting event,” said Jamie Benson, UK Tote Group Head of Fantasy.

“With £100,000 in the pot before a bet has been placed, there is unprecedented value for punters who can find at least one placed horse per race in the first six races at Ayr.

“On top of that, all tote.co.uk customers receive an additional 10% on any winnings, providing the cherry on top of the value cake. They say you can’t eat value, but this is about as close as you get.”

To put the figure into perspective, the previous record dividend was achieved nearly seven years ago on 11 December 2015.

On that day, this time taking place 300 miles south of Ayr at the world famous Cheltenham Racecourse, the total pot stood at £91.774.50. This represents an increase of over 29.3% on the 2015 figure.