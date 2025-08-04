Share Facebook

Incentive Games has secured launch in Ontario, one of the most valuable betting and gaming jurisdictions in North America – and potentially a future launchpad for the rest of Canada.

The B2B games developer has been issued a licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), allowing it to offer its real-money games portfolio to licensed operators and players across the province.

Ontario is home to several prominent betting operators, and it is therefore no surprise that the Edinburgh firm is keen to secure a presence and target local licensees. Notable firms active in Ontario include North American giants FanDuel and DraftKings, alongside the likes of PointsBet Canada, BetVictor, bet365 and TonyBet, among others.

“Ontario represents a huge opportunity for us, and securing this license is a proud moment for the whole team,” said John Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Incentive Games.

“It reinforces our dedication to meeting the highest standards while delivering compelling real-money content. We’re looking forward to building strong relationships in the region and continuing our momentum across regulated markets worldwide.”

A multinational firm, Incentive Games has earmarked North America as a key target in its international expansion efforts, having already established itself in the high-value US market, one which has grown rapidly since the federal legislation banning sports betting, PASPA, was repealed by the Supreme Court in 2018.

This marks the latest step in Incentive’s North American mission after securing a provisional licence from the Michigan Gaming Control Board earlier this month.

It had already built up a solid foundation in North America, however, having been active in the US for several years and partnering with the likes of FanDuel, the aforementioned betting and gaming giant which has cemented itself as the US market leader.

Incentive’s Ontario launch may have a more strategic long-term vision in mind too.

Not only is Ontario a highly competitive market, one where the different operators competing against each other may be keen to differentiate their offerings via free-to-play games and other products, but is also soon set to be joined by another province in hosting a regulated betting market.

Alberta is on course to becoming Canada’s second regulated betting market in 2026, with the wheels having been set in motion by the provincial government. The launch of this market will likely see a deluge of B2C and B2B firms rush into the state and battle it out for market share, and Incentive may well be one of them.

