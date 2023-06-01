Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The 26th edition of the Canadian Gaming Summit – the country’s premier gaming and betting event – is set to offer a robust deep dive into financial practices in the Canadian market, during the dedicated ‘Payments & Compliance’ conference track.



Running throughout the final day of the summit, Thursday, 15th June, the ‘Payments & Compliance’ track will offer delegates the opportunity to discuss a variety of topics based around financial institutions, payment technology’s role in user experience, alternative currencies, and how the industry can work with the Federal Government whilst simultaneously modernizing AML Regulations.



Opening the conference track is the panel ‘Integrating cashless systems across products: omnichannel technology paving the way for customer choice and compliance/security’, which will discuss the pressure that land-based casinos are under to switch to completely cashless payment and reward systems and whether omnichannel payment systems are the desired middle ground.

The industry-led panel will consist of Bob McDonald (Technology Lead, River Cree Resort),

Nasr Sattar (VP Innovation Group, NRT Technology), Lindsay Slader (SVP Compliance, GeoComply) and Tamara Tenenbaum (SVP of Business Development and Managing Director- Canada, Sightline Payments), who will explore whether 100% cashless is truly desirable for any business and whether customer preference should always take precedence.



Continuing the agenda is ‘The world of gaming finance in Canada’, a panel which will feature finance leaders who will present ways in which companies can work seamlessly with financial institutions and both public and private investors to finance Canadian operations.

Scott Secord (Partner, Cardinal Sports Capital), Julian Kolb (Vice President, BFL Canada), Aadam Tejpar (Partner, Corporate and Securities, Segev LLP) and Dani Lipkin (Managing Director Global Innovation, TMX Group) will make up the panel of industry experts, with Mark Silver (Founder & CEO, The Parleh Group) moderating the panel.

The panel ‘Cybersecurity: managing risk in a brand new market’, will delve into the lack of strategy new online operators have in tackling cybercriminals and hackers. Sunil Chand (VP Cyber & Information Security, OLG), Jarvis Pelletier (VP IT & Gaming Systems, SIGA) David Brace (Director of Innovation, Continent8) and Carmi Levy (Director of Comms, Step Software) will explore lessons learned from land-based operators and outside industries in safeguarding revenue, reputation and most importantly, the customer.

Alongside the aforementioned topics, the conference track will include a variety of dynamic and thought-provoking panels on innovating finance, compliance and CX as well as how payments are critical to acquiring new customers and earning customer loyalty.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

The 26th edition of the Canadian Gaming Summit will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2023.

You can purchase your ticket for the Canadian Gaming Summit by visiting the website. For groups of three or more people, a special discount will be applied, saving you $200 on the regular ticket price (Per ticket).