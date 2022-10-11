Share Facebook

SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2022 is set to provide delegates with an overview of the region’s sports betting prospects, intricacies and innovations during the Sports Betting Innovation conference track scheduled for 3 November.

Two CONMEBOL — the organisation for soccer in South America, also known as the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol — representatives will take the stage to discuss how the institutions in charge of the most relevant football teams in the world approach the issue of integrity.

Graciela Garay (Ethics and Compliance Officer, CONMEBOL) and Julio Lansac (Integrity Director, CONMEBOL) will explain how the governing bodies from Latin America and Spain adapt to new regulations from the compliance and ethics perspective. Juan Camilo Carrasco (Partner, Asensi Abogados) will ask the questions.

Following the integrity discussion, the Argentine professional sports club River Plate and the Spanish multinational gambling company Codere, two giants in their respective fields, will let the audience in on their sponsorship deal.

Juan Cascio (CMO, River Plate), Francisco Lorenzo (Commercial Manager, River Plate) and Carlos Sabanza (Sponsorship & PR Manager, Codere) will share the specifics of the agreement, what the experience has been like so far and their joint activities aimed at promoting responsible gambling. Javier Troncoso (Chief Revenue Officer, Futbol Sites) will moderate the discussion.

Another panel will take a look into the modernisation of football clubs and the transformation of the traditional communication strategy as football clubs have been trying to reimagine their relationships with football fans by launching their NFTs and esports teams.

Two representatives from the Argentine club Boca Juniors, Martin Mendiguren (President of Amateur Sports) and Federico Maques (Marketing Director) will share their experience and reflect on what the future holds and whether such novelties are worth the investment.

Staying on the subject of sponsorship deals between gambling companies and sports organisations, the ‘Sports and Betting – Two sides of the same coin,’ panel discussion will feature Santiago Montes (Digital Innovation Manager, Club Deportivo Guadalajara), Robert Navarrete (Partnership Marketing Coordinator, LigaPro), Andrea Rossi (Commercial Director, Southern Europe & LATAM, Betsson Group), and Fernanda Sainz (CMO LATAM, Caliente).

The panellists will discuss the benefits of the sponsorship deals for both sides by emphasising the potential of reaching a younger audience for gambling operators and adding a new revenue source for the sports clubs. Fellipe Fraga (Chief Operating Officer, EstrelaBet) will moderate the discussion.

Finally, the industry’s senior executives will discuss this year’s much-anticipated Qatar World Cup and whether it will meet the high expectations attached to a sporting event of such a calibre. Florencia Brancato (Head of Global Markets, Pinnacle), Javier Troncoso (Chief Revenue Officer, Futbol Sites), Rony Vexelman (Vice President of Marketing, Optimove), and Jack Smith (Sales Director, Sportingtech) will share their insights on the subject. Luciana Hendrich (Partner and Founder, Hendrich Digital Content) will be the moderator.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of Summit organiser SBC, said: “Latin America is home to millions of sports fans, and the relationship between sports clubs and betting companies is definitely a mutually beneficial one. We are thrilled to have representatives from legendary sports clubs, Boca Juniors, River Plate, and C.D. Guadalajara, and the professional football league in Ecuador sharing the stage with industry experts from some of the biggest and most prominent gambling brands in Latin America.

“With the SBC Summit Latinoamérica’s Sports Betting Innovation track, we will also meet that demand for knowledge when it comes to modernisation, new technologies, and innovations in sports betting,” Sojmark added.

The conference and exhibition takes place on November 1-3, when 1,000 delegates will gather at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida, to hear from over 100 expert speakers and meet nearly 50 exhibitors showcasing their latest products.

Find full details of the event, including how to book a pass for $595+VAT or the discounted Group pass for $495+VAT per person on the SBC Summit Latinoamérica website.