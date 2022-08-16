BetCoco makes first steps into the ‘exploding worldwide market’

Share Facebook

BetCoco, a new online casino brand, is seeking to bolster its standing in the international crypto betting and casino markets, in particular the Americas.

Crystal Wealth Group (CWG), Owner of BetCoco, has a history of land-based casino operations and is now bolstering its presence in online and crypto casinos space with its new brand. With a licence in Curacao, the group is now looking at getting licences in India, Malta, Gibraltar, Nigeria and Brazil.

The expansion is led by Mike Fox, former CFO of Thunderbird Resorts, alongside a team with 15+ years experience in launching Las Vegas-style land-based and online casinos in several emerging markets.

“Innovation is at the foundation of everything we do through creating the best features to continuously improve our user experience,” Fox said. “We are launching with crypto, with fiat soon to follow, and are deploying exciting paid media marketing and affiliate campaigns to let the markets know about us.

“The foundation of our vision is a passion for casino wagering and sports betting backed by very strong operational experience in both land-based casinos, sportsbooks, and the igaming industry.

“Our plan is based on working with the top providers in the industry to build the best core igaming platform possible that gives us the launching pad to offer multiple brands to multiple markets.

“With the market expected to reach USD 154 billion by 2030, we view BetCoco as our first step into this exploding worldwide market where we hope to earn a meaningful share.”

The platform offers casino, live casino, sports and esports betting to its customers, as well as incorporating virtual reality rooms for the likes of blackjack, roulette and live sports.

Furthermore, the firm’s website was created in partnership with global marketing and digital specialist, Digital Fuel Performance.

“Crystal Wealth Group appointed Digital Fuel Performance to advise on and execute all aspects of the launch of their flagship casino brand, BetCoco, with a focus on their digital marketing and acquisition objectives, forming a long-term partnership with the joint objective of maximising revenue growth in a range of territories,” added Nick McClagish, Group Account Director for Digital Fuel Performance.

“The Crystal Wealth team matches our ambition and belief in the potential of cryptocurrency betting and gaming to grow exponentially.

“Our specialist digital insight matched with their deep understanding of specific LatAm territories and their needs is a perfect match to support our joint bid to make the BetCoco casino brand the best experience possible for customers globally.”