GLI certifies mkodo geo-location services

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has certified mkodo’s igaming geolocation service GeoLocs as the brand seeks further growth opportunities.

The platform has been available for the last 10 years but mkodo – a B2B supplier of mobile and front-end technology to igaming operators across the lottery sector – recently expanded its reach to meet increased demand.

The Pollard Banknote subsidiary further affirms that GLI approval ‘solidifies the use of GeoLocs as a compliant geolocation software in jurisdictions worldwide that accept GLI certification’.

“We’re pleased to secure GLI certification of our geolocation verification service, GeoLocs,” said Stuart Godfree, Managing Director.

“The platform has been live in Ontario with our clients for the past decade, however, we are now eager to offer it more widely to operators across North America and other jurisdictions worldwide that accept GLI certification, to showcase our unrivalled geolocation service.

“GLI’s certification gives us a solid foundation for further growth with the goal to become the world’s leading igaming supplier in this space. The GLI approval is a credit to our first-rate product and our engineering teams who have been hard at work to ready GeoLocs for launch.”

Meanwhile, mkodo was recently shortlisted for Lottery Product of the Year at the 2023 International Gaming Awards.