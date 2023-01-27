John Foster joins Enteractive as new Head of B2B Sales

Share Facebook

Enteractive has strengthened its B2B in regulated markets across the world after appointing John Foster as its new Head of B2B Sales, Europe and Asia.

Foster has previously worked across multiple sectors, including igaming, advertising, media and hospitality, having also held a position at iGamingGroup.

Discussing his new role, Foster said: “Enteractive has built a superb offering to help operators both large and small around the world to generate increased revenues through the activation and retention of more active players.

“2023 looks set to be a busy year for the industry, and that means more opportunity for Enteractive to deliver our unique services to new clients across multiple markets. I’m excited to join the leading player in this field.”

The new Head of B2B Sales for Europe and Asia will report to Andrew Foster, Chief Business Officer at Enteractive.

Andrew Foster, CBO, added: “In the last year Enteractive has experienced phenomenal growth in new markets around the world, and our B2B team will benefit from an extra pair of hands at the helm to service this increased demand for our services.

“With the combination of John’s sales and iGaming industry experience, we’re excited for him to join our B2B team and drive our ongoing growth in Europe and Asia in 2023.”