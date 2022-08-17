NFL seeks unrestricted UK coverage with ITV 

Share Facebook

ITV is to serve as the new free-to-air UK broadcast partner of the NFL – in a partnership that seeks to maximise the coverage of America’s Game to British audiences.

Beginning with the start of the NFL 2022/2023 season on Friday 9 September, ITV has secured a three-year partnership to showcase exclusive NFL matchday highlights.

ITV will kick-start its NFL coverage by broadcasting a series of hour-long weekly shows from 11.30pm onwards, hosted by Sports Presenter of the Year Laura Woods and two-time NFL champion Osi Umenyiora as game analysts.

The partnership will see ITV replace BBC Sports as the British broadcaster of the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled for Sunday 12 February 2023 in Glendale, Arizona

The London games of the New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 9 October) and the Jacksonville Jaguars vs the Denver Broncos (Wembley Stadium on 30 October) will also be showcased by ITV.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This deal will bring to ITV viewers the very best of the NFL each week in our highlights shows throughout the season as well as key live games.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer viewers, free to air, across our channels as well as the ITV Hub, the unique spectacle and action the NFL brings.”

The new partnership marks the NFL’s return to ITV for the first time since the network aired the last of its three consecutive Super Bowls in 2007.

The weekly ITV show will focus on providing NFL fans, new and old, with an update on everything they need to know heading into each weekend of NFL games.

ITV’s NFL reviews will also be repeated at 8.30 am on Saturdays on ITV4 and will be available on ITV Hub.

NFL programming will also be broadcast on STV in Scotland and Virgin Media in Ireland, while all programming will be available on demand on ITV Hub, ITV Hub+, STV Player and VM Player.

Henry Hodgson, Managing Director, NFL UK, said: “This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this country. We have enjoyed seven fantastic years of NFL coverage on BBC TV and the time is right to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a new partnership with ITV.

“When you look at the development of the NFL in the UK in recent years – with momentum behind fan growth, more London games, successful British players in the NFL, the launch of an Academy and a charitable foundation – this announcement is another sign of our ambition to grow and develop the sport in the UK.”