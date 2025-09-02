BETBY launches expanded NFL betting markets and live microbetting

Share Facebook

BETBY is expanding its NFL betting offerings for the 2025 season, widening its player prop markets and introducing microbetting options.

The launch allows bets on first, next, last or anytime touchdown scorers. The move aims to provide users with more ways to focus on individual performances rather than just overall team outcomes.

In boosting its US portfolio, the Malta-based firm assured that these markets are available for all games – giving operators additional options to offer their audiences.

Bringing the game to life

The sportsbook provider, founded in 2018, has also made its microbetting markets available so that users can place wagers on individual drives.

Options include which team will score first, what the next drive outcome will be, and whether a drive will end in a touchdown. These fast-moving markets are designed to increase engagement during live games.

Kirill Nekrasov, Head of Sportsbook Product at BETBY, said: “The NFL is one of the most followed and engaging sports competitions in the world, and we are thrilled to expand our coverage with official data-driven markets.

“By introducing a wider range of player props alongside microbetting opportunities, we are giving our partners the tools to deliver a far more immersive experience to their users throughout the entire season.”

Microbetting and expanded prop markets are becoming more common as fans look for real-time engagement during games.

In 2025, US bettors are expected to wager about $30bn on the NFL, slightly more than last year, and live betting has become a bigger part of that total. Fans are increasingly placing small bets on individual plays, drives, or touchdowns as the action happens.

The latest rollout coincides with the NFL season opener which sees the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Although this is obviously huge for the US bookmakers, it could be just as significant for European and Latin American ones as the international profile and audience of the NFL continues to grow.

Help Arena: supporting operators

In recent weeks, BETBY also announced the launch of Help Arena, a platform for operator support. The hub now allows partners to submit and track support tickets, view release notes and consult a knowledge base. Meanwhile, technical updates and FAQs are consolidated in one place.

