Former footballer Michael Owen has signed a partnership with Maxim88, an online sportsbook and casino focused on the Asian markets.

The ex-Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will serve as a Brand Ambassador for the company to promote its business during the 2022/23 Premier League season, which kicks off tonight.

Maxim88 has stated aims to ‘strengthen its position’ across and reinforce its commitment to the Asian betting market, adding that its agreement with Owen is symbolic of this strategy.

“Maxim88 is dedicated to being a reliable and user-friendly platform that is always working on providing members the best there is,” said Adam Hong, Maxim88 spokesperson.

“As a matter of fact, we have secured the partnership with Evolution Gaming to elevate members’ gaming experience, and we hope that this new collaboration with Michael Owen will bring on something fresh and exciting.

“Michael Owen, who has proven himself to be a stalwart figure in the football scene throughout his career, is just who we need to help achieve greater heights. We are honoured to work with Michael and we look forward to engaging with more sports enthusiasts in the region through our platform.”

As a brand ambassador for the firm, Owen will conduct digital marketing activations in order to enhance Maxim88’s visibility and awareness across Asia.

He commented: “I am delighted to join hands with Maxim88 for their marketing initiatives in Asia. As brand ambassador, I am looking forward to engaging with more sports fans and am committed to giving my absolute best in this partnership with Maxim88 to represent all the great qualities that Maxim88 stands for – outstanding, innovative and entertaining.”

Owen’s partnership is the latest in a series of Asian-oriented betting companies entering into partnerships in English football, following on an agreement between Manchester City and 8XBet.

8XBet has previously partnered with Owen’s former Premier League rival Teddy Sheringham, which the firm’s founder, Ryan Li, discussed in an interview with Insider Sport.