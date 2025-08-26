BC.GAME takes main sponsorship of Kwara United in Africa expansion

Share Facebook

BC.GAME has been announced as the main sponsor of Kwara United FC for the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The deal will see the crypto iGaming company’s logo featured on Kwara United’s home and away kits, around the stadium and across the club’s media channels. The agreement covers one season, with a potential extension under discussion.

Expanding in Africa

BC.GAME has also been busy strengthening its presence elsewhere on the continent. The operator recently secured two licenses in Kenya via its local entity, Blockdance Africa.

These licenses – a Public Gaming Licence and a Bookmakers Off-the-Course Licence from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) – allow the company to offer both crypto casino games and sports betting in one of Africa’s more regulated markets.

“Kenya has always been at the heart of Africa’s gaming culture,” a spokesperson said following the license grants earlier this month. “We’re excited to bring our platform to the community here, and we look forward to engaging with local sports, technology, and cultural initiatives as part of our journey.”

The move comes as interest in crypto betting grows in Africa, with various sports betting markets increasing in value while crypto adoption rates also continue to rise in many countries.

Kwara United, based in Ilorin, Nigeria, was founded in 1997 and currently competes in Nigeria’s top tier after earning promotion from the Nigeria National League in 2017. Home games are played at the 18,000-capacity Kwara State Stadium.

A BC.GAME spokesperson said the sponsorship is part of the company’s wider strategy to build connections with African sports.

Controversial past

BC.GAME hasn’t had the smoothest ride. Last year, the company lost its Curaçao licence and went through bankruptcy. That sparked questions about its sponsorship deals, including the one with Leicester City, which the club eventually ended after some months of uncertainty.

The company has also drawn criticism in the UK, where campaigners have raised concerns about crypto betting firms using football sponsorships to push unregulated products. Even though BC.GAME is still operating internationally, its past issues have left some people cautious about its deals.

Looking ahead

For Kwara United, this is one of the biggest commercial deals the club has ever signed. The cash and exposure could help with players, facilities and marketing. It also puts the club on a bigger stage in the NPFL.

For BC.GAME, the deal is part of a bigger push into Africa, where football is huge and interest in crypto is growing. Though Nigeria is the focus of its latest deal, the company has been clear that Kenya is a key market, having recently picked up two licences to run both sports betting and crypto casino products.

BC.GAME says it wants to grow responsibly, but given its history, it will need to be careful in new markets. For Kwara United, the sponsorship could be a big boost, but it also brings attention to the company behind the money.

