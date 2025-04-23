BetComply signs onboarding partner to ease market entrie
Shutterstock

BetComply and Binderr promise simplified licence applications

Viktor Kayed April 23, 2025 iGaming, Latest News Comments Off on BetComply and Binderr promise simplified licence applications

Regulatory compliance firm BetComply has entered into a partnership with marketplace onboarding provider Binderr.

The collaboration will target the implementation of simplified onboarding procedures across the igaming space, while ensuring that necessary due diligence is met when it comes to the financial services being offered.

Zak Rose, COO of Binderr, highlighted that the company was not initially focused on the iGaming market. However, after communicating with a number of industry shareholders, his team realised that what they’re building as a product can easily cater to a specific demand within the sector. 

“Binderr is designed for high-growth, high-regulation environments just like iGaming. By centralising due diligence and making compliance processes smarter and repeatable, we help remove friction from market entry and ongoing operations,” Rose added.

Ensuring full compliance during the onboarding process is a vital tool for companies looking to expand within iGaming, as Mike De Graaf, CCO of BetComply, told SBC News in a recent interview

This rings especially true when operators look to capitalise on newly-regulated markets and the opportunities these sectors offer, while also deploying long-term strategies like M&A.

“Regulators now hold acquiring companies accountable for inherited failings. Many fines stem from compliance breaches that predated the acquisition. ‘We didn’t know’ is not a valid defence anymore,” De Graaf noted.

M&A is not always a straightforward process, however, as companies looking to venture into uncharted territories by acquiring and onboarding new businesses are inheriting everything, including the problems. 

On its new partnership with Binderr and how it simplifies the above, Daniel Brookes, CEO of BetComply, added: “Every time we support a client with licence applications or market entry, we face the same time-consuming, manual due diligence process. Binderr makes things significantly simpler, with everything centralised, reusable and more efficient. 

“This isn’t just about saving time; it’s about reducing regulatory risk, improving operational performance and helping our clients scale globally.”

Tags

Check Also

compliance concept

BetComply: compliance should be treated as an M&A dealbreaker

Mergers and acquisitions are a particularly useful tool in the arsenal of well-capitalised organisations looking …

Betknowmore and Everet Sky to fill safer gambling HR gaps

BetComply brings on Entain exec as first Safer Gambling specialist

BetComply has hired former Entain Executive Jez White as the group’s very first Safer Gambling …

Brazil's Christ statue

‘Brazil regulator has opened its arms but is yet to show its teeth’ say stakeholders

Overregulation and high compliance costs could have a negative impact on Brazil’s young betting market, …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2025 | Manage cookies