BETER strikes partnership with Sporty Group in Africa

BETER has announced a partnership with Sporty Group, owner of the SportyBet brand and platform.

The betting content and data provider will supply its in-house Setka Cup table tennis and ESportsBattle tournaments to SportyBet’s players, with the latter initially including eFootball and eBasketball, with eHockey and CS2 to follow.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, commented: “We see huge potential for our products across Africa and what better way to enter the market than through a deal with one of the region’s most prestigious operators.”

The company arranges over 45,000 monthly events across eight esports and sports disciplines, providing a betting experience which combines 24/7 streaming, real-time data and odds, sustaining a 7.5%+ margin retention.

Ehrlich added: “Africa is a growing market where the demand for fast-paced, high-quality betting products and experiences continues to rise and BETER is here to provide this to operators such as SportyBet that understand the need to not only meet but exceed bettor expectations.”

SportyBet is already a Tier 1 operator across Africa with ambitious growth plans in Latin America. BETER shared its intentions to strike future partnerships with similar such operators in the region.

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, described Africa as an emerging market where the company’s fast-paced sports and esports content “offers the rapid action that players are seeking”.

“By working with us, SportyBet can access even more of our next-gen content, allowing it to provide a superior experience to its players and further establish itself as a leading operator in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gregory Parsons, VP of Business Development at Sporty Group, concluded: “We believe in offering our users engaging and relevant content and, considering what BETER has to offer, it made sense to enter into partnership and add its content to our overall offering globally.

“Our players seek a round-the-clock betting experience, and want to wager on big action quickly. This is why BETER’s fast sports and esports content is the ideal solution for us.”