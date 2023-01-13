Mansion closes all casino brands to exit UK entirely 

Share Facebook

Mansion Group has confirmed that it has surrendered its UK operating licence with immediate effect, choosing to end its entire brand presence within Britain’s online gambling marketplace.

The Gibraltar-based operator informed media and stakeholders that it had withdrawn its online casino portfolio of Casino.com, MansionCasino.com and SlotsHeaven.com from the market.

In 2022, Mansion withdrew its flagship sportsbook brand MansionBet from the UK market to consolidate its position as an online casino operator.

Mansion commented that its efforts are now focused “on improving its online casino offerings in Spain, Ontario and other licensed markets”.

“Our focus in 2023 and beyond is to continue to double down on the most profitable markets where we currently operate, whilst always seeking to explore emerging markets,” read a statement issued by Chief Marketing Officer Neil Gallacher.

“The UK was for many years our core market and we look forward to sharing 20 years of wonderful customer experiences with all our non-UK clients for many years to come.”

Founded in 2004, Mansion brands have operated in the UK since 2006. The group made its UK entry by announcing a record-breaking shirt sponsorship of Tottenham Hotspurs (2006-to-2009)

Mansion outlined that its brands would continue to be licensed by the governing law of Gibraltar as a “heavily regulated e-gaming jurisdiction that is recognised globally for its stringent standards”.