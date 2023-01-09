ComplianceOne hires Jeremie Kanter to head up new Diligence Division

Share Facebook

ComplianceOne Group has expanded its board and Diligence in Gaming division with the appointment of industry veteran and senior compliance professional Jeremie Kanter to the new role of VP, Regulatory and Internal Audit.

Kanter joins ComplianceOne Group following more than a decade in senior compliance roles at the likes of William Hill as Group Compliance Director, SBTECH as Chief Compliance Officer, and Playtech.

The new hire will head up Diligence in Gaming, the regulatory and operational compliance arm of the Group, that supports operators across multiple jurisdictions.

Antonio Zanghi, CEO of ComplianceOne Group, said: “In a sector where world-class regulatory compliance know-how is often hard to find, Jeremie brings unparalleled experience working with some of the biggest brands in the space. As the new lead of our Diligence in Gaming division, our partners couldn’t be in safer hands.”

Jeremie Kanter, VP, Regulatory and Internal Audit of Diligence in Gaming, added: “ComplianceOne Group is the first company that’s able to offer gaming businesses a complete suite of products and services across all facets of compliance. This is a field that’s always evolving, and we’re now the only operation with both the team and scale to provide partners with 360-degree support.”

ComplianceOne Group is the leading compliance provider for the igaming industry, bringing together dedicated divisions to assist both operators and suppliers with all compliance needs.

It incorporates leading technical compliance firm Maxima Compliance, now headed up by VP, Technical Compliance Services Sergio Suárez García.

The Group’s Chief Product Development Officer Catalin Zaha oversees a range of compliance-focused products, including SAFE solution DataVault ONE and intelligence database Complitech.

And last month saw the launch of RecruitCompliance, led by ComplianceOne Group’s Head of HR & Talent Danielle Nason, with a mission to change the way igaming businesses hire compliance talent.