GamCare nominated for Howard League community prize

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The Howard League has nominated GamCare for its “Organisation of the Year” prize, recognising the problem gambling treatment support charity’s work to improve the Criminal Justice System (CJS).

GamCare who supports the Howard League’s mandate for penal reform, was branded as an organisation that makes a difference for those in the CJS, by providing support and training for CJS families and stakeholders.

The Organisation of the Year forms part of the Howard League’s annual Community Awards, which recognise the UK’s most successful organisations, projects and people addressing CJS and penal reform issues.

“These annual awards celebrate and champion work that challenges and changes people for the better. The awards recognise projects and organisations whose work and practice has delivered above and beyond normal service delivery.” – read The Howard League’s statement.

Gamcare previously won the Howard League award in 2020, for raising awareness of problem gambling as a mental health and well-being issue of the CJS and for expanding access to treatment for CJS members experiencing harm.

Chris Walker, Criminal Justice Programme Manager for Gamcare said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award. I am incredibly proud of the work achieved by the Criminal Justice Programme and seeing the increased awareness of gambling-related harms and the support options within criminal justice services.”