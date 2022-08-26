Share Facebook

The rationale and demand for white label solutions remains as strong as ever, but only if the supplier can deliver the highest levels of service, according to Bar Konson, Head of Sales at NuxGame.

Ahead of NuxGame’s participation in SBC Summit Barcelona, where the platform provider will showcase its newly-launched white label product in the Sports Betting Zone, Konson explained why the company decided to take its first steps into this part of the market.

SBC: With NuxGame preparing to attend SBC Summit Barcelona after recently launching your White Label solution, could you talk us through your latest expansion? What has driven you to create this solution, and what can people expect of it?

Bar Konson: We have been developing industry-leading solutions at NuxGame for over three years, providing improvements across numerous products to aid clients in the delivery of a market-leading platform. One of the first B2B events for the company was the show in Amsterdam earlier this year, and through discussions with both new and existing clients it became clear that there is a real need for a White Label solution to be made that encompasses the high quality and customer service NuxGame has become synonymous with. Because of this, our operational team and legal department began preparing for the White Label business launch to tackle these industry needs.

NuxGame’s White Label solution provides a bespoke end-to-end service for operators that draws upon the expertise of our talented team, to create and deliver a fully-functional casino and sportsbook website. Our sportsbook features custom-built odds across a variety of markets for over 70,000 monthly sporting events, while our casino offering provides industry-leading titles from more than 80 leading developers. We are truly excited to discuss both this solution and our vast array of other products at the SBC Summit Barcelona, from our stand A21.

SBC: Looking ahead to the show, what is NuxGame most excited about and what will be your key messaging during the event?

BK: Last year, representatives from NuxGame visited the SBC Summit Barcelona and we were excited by the format, audience and quality of the prestigious event. The decision to be an exhibitor this year was taken instantly following this, as the show provides an opportunity to speak to prospective and existing clients in person.

One of the main aims for the company at this year’s event is to bring our solutions to new and unique audiences that will be in attendance. Over the past 12 months, we have developed new products and partnered with leading operators and providers that we are keen to discuss further during the event.

SBC: Outside of creating new solutions, NuxGame has been partnering recently with many different businesses – could you tell us more about this?

BK: We are planning to integrate leading third-party solutions, payment systems and gaming content with our clients in the coming months. This will allow them to concentrate on marketing, retention and other operations and be less focused on technical support.

We have also recently partnered with Platipus Gaming and Ezugi whose products are available to our partners and their players. Additionally, we secured an agreement with Smartico.ai to streamline and gamify the retention process. NuxGame’s business development team ensures these added partnerships and overall growth are invisible and stress-free integrations for clients.

SBC: NuxGame delivers both casino and sportsbook verticals to clients; how do you see these verticals developing over the next year and how will you support these changes?

BK: We pride ourselves on being one step ahead of industry trends and developments in order to have the right solutions in place for partners, and in turn, their players. We see both these verticals developing with a focus on new geos and it is clear that there is a distinction between regions and player needs.

For example, in India, it is vital that your sportsbook has a focus on cricket offerings, likewise, casinos should have local dealers along with card games like the popular rummy titles being paramount. Additionally, fantasy sports are increasingly becoming a sportsbook alternative within this region.

This content however doesn’t apply to the African region, or in turn, Brazil. Our analyst and research teams are always working on new opportunities and products to bring exclusive offerings to each region where our products are available. This region-specific content will underpin development across the entire industry in the coming years and our solutions are ready to mirror these changes.

The SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 conference and exhibition takes place at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc on 20-22 September. The event’s Sports Betting Zone features a conference agenda that tackles the big issues and new technologies shaping the future of the industry, along with a show floor with scores of leading suppliers showcasing their latest innovations, extensive networking facilities and evening networking parties.

Passes for the Summit are available from the event’s website. The current Early Bird offer, which gives a saving of €145 per ticket, ends on 26 August.