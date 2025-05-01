Share Facebook

Groupe Partouche has paid tribute to its founder, Isidore Partouche, who passed away yesterday at the age of 94.

Recognised as a pioneer of gambling and entertainment, Isidore Partouche laid the foundations of the Partouche family empire, which now includes 44 casinos and 12 hotel resorts across France, Switzerland, Belgium, and Tunisia.

His journey in the gambling industry began in 1973, upon his return to France from Algeria. A radio electrician by trade, with no prior experience in gambling, Partouche acquired the Casino des Thermes in his hometown of Saint-Amand-les-Eaux with the help of his siblings.

Isidore is credited with the revival of French municipal casinos, transforming them into prestigious venues for regional communities.

His success led to a series of casino acquisitions in the 1980s, culminating in the establishment of Groupe Partouche. He guided the company through a period of significant expansion, including its listing on the Paris EuroNext Exchange in 1995.

In the early 2000s, he began handing over management responsibilities to his son, Patrick Partouche, ensuring the company’s continuity as a family-run business.

Announcing his passing yesterday, Groupe Partouche paid tribute to “a visionary entrepreneur, builder of an entertainment empire”.

Isidore leaves a lasting legacy in the gaming industry, marked by a bold, accessible, and forward-looking approach.

More than just a leader, Isidore Partouche was a man of values, family, and loyalty. His legacy lives on in every project within the group.

Our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones, and all those who crossed his path. His pioneering spirit continues to inspire us. Thank you, Isidore.

La Voix du Nord, a French newspaper serving the northern provinces, led with the headline: “Isidore Partouche never forgot where he came from, and Saint-Amand-les-Eaux will never forget him either.”